Joseph H. Orndorff Jr., 78, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, March 25, 2023. He was the beloved husband of Joseph Bekisz.
Born March 7, 1945, in Hagerstown, Md., he was a son of the late Joseph H. Sr. and Laura L. (Thomas) Orndorff.
Joe studied nursing at the Pennsylvania Hospital School of Nursing after which, he served in Vietnam in the Army Nurse Corp, achieving the rank of first lieutenant. After military service, Joe worked for a short time at Annie Warner (now WellSpan Gettysburg) Hospital. He then spent the remainder of his career working at the Veteran’s Administration Medical Center (VAMC) in Washington, D.C., where he worked in the Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU) then in Cardiac Research where he ran various cooperative studies with other VAMCs throughout the country.
In addition to his husband, Mr. Orndorff is survived by his brother, Willian and wife Denise of Biglerville; and his sister Sharon and husband Adriel of Gettysburg; as well as several nieces and a nephew.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Debbie in 2010, and his sister Linda in 2014.
Joe was a loving and warm person who treated his patients with compassion and respect. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
There is no funeral service planned.
Should you want to donate in Joe’s name please consider St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.
Arrangements are under the care of Peters Funeral Home Inc. in Gettysburg.
To share condolences, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
