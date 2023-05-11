Elaine D. (Plank) Douglas, age 70, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2023, at her home. She was the loving wife of George N. Douglas; together they shared 18 years of marriage.
Elaine was born in Gettysburg on April 12, 1953, and was the daughter of Darlene (Swisher) Plank and the late Fred Plank Sr. She worked as the office manager of Drummer Boy Campground in Gettysburg and enjoyed reading and traveling the United States and Europe with her husband. Elaine was called Mema by her grandchildren, and was known for her impeccable sense of style, kind heart, and great sense of humor.
In addition to her loving husband George, Elaine is survived by her children, April Redding of Winchester, Va., and Chris Redding of Gettysburg; her stepdaughters, Dayanne and Chad Izmirian, Leanna and Ray McKenzie, and Teresa and Michael Mattice; her granddaughter, Taylor Redding of Virginia; her grandson, Cameron Diaz Redding; her great-grandson, Aidan Redding of Virginia; and her step-grandchildren, Aram and Bennett Izmirian, Elle and Quinn McKenzie, Jessica, Michael, and Markie Rose Mannise, and Averi Mattice. She is also survived by her mother, Darlene (Swisher) Plank of Gettysburg; her siblings, Fred Plank Jr. and wife Barb of British Columbia, James Plank of Orrtanna, Karen Lobue of Taneytown, Md., Frank Plank and wife Julia of Orrtanna, and Geri Serrano and husband Mike of Gettysburg. Elaine was preceded in death by her father, Fred Plank Sr.; maternal grandparents, Clarence and Alma Swisher; and her paternal grandparents, Landon and Mary Plank.
Funeral services will be held privately by the family under the direction of Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc. of McSherrystown.
