Barbara J. (Little) Koontz, of McSherrystown, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 30, 2023, at the age of 90.
She was the mother of Judy Koontz, Tom Koontz and his wife Vicki, Tim Koontz and his wife Jean, Tony Koontz and his wife Lisa, and Kelley Koontz.
She is also survived by her nine grandchildren – Molly Sanders and her husband Nick, AJ Koontz and his wife Katie, Rachael Nixon and her husband Justin, Zachary Koontz and his wife Amanda, Kaitlyn Koontz, Ana Koontz, Kolton Koontz, Skylar Koontz, and Carter Koontz; and her six great-grandchildren, Brandon and Caroline Sanders, Sutton and Holt Koontz, and Hayden and Hunter Nixon.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James S. and Geraldine M. Little.
Barb was a proud member of Delone Catholic High School, Class of 1951.
She was dedicated to her family and worked hard all her life.
She retired in 1995 as a seamstress from Middleburg Sewing Factory.
She also bartended at several local establishments and at the age of 80, retired from The Knights of Columbus in McSherrystown.
She was a diehard wrestling fan, especially Penn State and local schools. She enjoyed traveling and loved trying her luck at casinos and playing bingo.
She was an avid reader and loved to crochet, especially items for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she adored.
Family and friends are invited to a gathering in celebration of Barb’s life on Sunday, August 6, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown and to her Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, August 7, 10 a.m., at Annunciation BVM Church, 26 N. Third St., McSherrystown, with Rev. Richard Lyons officiating.
Interment is to follow at Annunciation BVM Cemetery.
Condolences can be shared at www.beckfunerals.com.
