Kathleen R. (Turner) Athey, 80, passed Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Robert J. Athey Sr., her husband of 55 years.
Kathy was born September 6, 1942, in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of the late Frederick P. and Gertrude (Wagner) Turner.
Kathy was a member of the Moose in Cleveland, Ohio, and loved shopping, playing bingo and word find puzzles.
In addition to her husband Bob, Kathy is survived by a daughter, Renae Rondeau and her husband Brian of York Springs; a son, Robert J. Athey Jr. of Hanover; a granddaughter, Alyshia Morrison; three great-grandchildren; three sisters, Patricia “Pat” Sorensen, Sarah Karm, and Roslyn Murphy and her husband Larry Watkins; and a sister-in-law and caregiver, Cheryl Copenhaver. She was predeceased by five sisters, Sylvia Markle, Dolores Stanbaugh, Phyllis Moody, Arlene Gawsyszawski and Roberta “Bobbie” Turner.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
