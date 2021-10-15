June Romaine (Pottorff) Cromer, 94, of Gettysburg, passed peacefully on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at the Gettysburg Center. She was the loving wife of Lloyd E. Cromer who died May 24, 2020.
She was born June 14, 1927, in Hanover, the daughter of the late Milton E. and Carrie (Sell) Pottorff.
June was employed with King’s Department Store, Ames Department Store, F and T Restaurant, Smitty’s Donuts and Dollar Store, all in Gettysburg. She enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and loved animals.
She is survived by her son, Luther Cromer and wife Nancy of Walkersville, Md.; daughter, Annette Ritchie and husband Clarence of Gettysburg; brothers, Henry Pottorff and Carl Pottorff, both of Hanover; granddaughters, Denise Price and husband Ken of Gettysburg, Jennifer Cromer of Walkersville, Md., and Amy Smith and husband Dan of Gettysburg; great-grandson, Danuel Smith II; great-granddaughter, Kayla Smith; great-step-grandson, Kenny Price; and great-step-granddaughter, Alexys Socks.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Helen Witter; and brothers, Milton Pottorff Jr., Raleigh Pottorff, Albert Pottorff, Monroe Pottorff and Paul Pottorff.
A funeral service will be held Sunday, October 17, 2021, at 12 noon at the Peters Funeral Home, 321 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, with Rev. Dave Roberts officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be from 11 a.m. until the start of the service on Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg. Serving as pallbearers will be Jake Ritchie, Ken Price, Todd Wherley, James Dubbs and Kenny Price.
Contributions in memory of June R. Cromer may be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
To share memories of June R. Cromer, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
