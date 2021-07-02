Earl W. Krug, 89, died Friday, July 2, 2021, at The Gardens at Gettysburg Nursing Home. He was the husband of Evelyn F. (Herr) Krug, his wife of 70 years.
Earl was born August 10, 1931, in Adams County, the son of the late Edward H. and Elmina A. (Miller) Krug.
Earl was a veteran of both the Korean and Vietnam Wars, serving with the U.S. Army as a Sergeant First class for over 26 years.
Earl was the owner/operator of New Oxford Generator Co. He enjoyed selling at the flea markets, attending auctions and holding yard sales.
In addition to his wife Evelyn, Earl is survived by a son, Jeffrey Krug and his wife Christina of Hanover; a daughter, Bobbi Barker and her husband Ron of New Oxford; five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, Matthew L. Krug; three brothers; and two sisters.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, July 10, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in New Oxford Cemetery on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at 10 a.m. with military honors conducted by the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.