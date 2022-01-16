Martha E. Garon, 91, died at home in Fairfield, on Thursday morning, Jan. 13, 2022.
Born at home on Jan. 20, 1930, in Walhalla, S.C., she was the daughter of the late Robert L. and Effie (Owens) Greene. She was the wife of her late husband Albert C. Garon, to whom she was married for 62 years until his death in 2019.
Mrs. Garon (Evelyn) worked full time as a spinner in a textile mill from age 15 to 20, even while attending and completing high school. In 1950, when FBI recruiters visited schools in Oconee County, SC, to find women to work in the government typing pool, Evelyn leapt at the chance, eager to pursue new opportunities. She moved from Walhalla to Washington, DC, on her 21st birthday to work in the FBI secretarial pool. She continued to work for the federal government until 1960, shortly before the birth of her second child.
Evelyn enjoyed the quiet pleasure of a good book and the frantic energy of a big-band dance; a summer sail on the Chesapeake Bay and a walk in the snow to look at frozen-over Blackwater Falls; a cup of black coffee and an occasional Manhattan; cheering at a raucous sporting event and attentively absorbing a theater performance. Her interests were varied and versatile. With Albert, she sought experiences that were difficult for her to imagine when growing up in a small company town, including traveling internationally and taking college courses on drama and comparative religion. However, above all else, her favorite activity was just about anything that involved spending time with her family. She will be remembered as the loving matriarch to three generations, for her kind smile and easy laughter, and for her willingness to play the amiable and patient sidekick to more loquacious personalities. She was always more at home being the supporting cast than the star attraction.
Evelyn is survived by her three children, Judith Whitlow and her husband Charles of Fairfield; Stephen Garon and his wife Jennie of Staunton, Va.; Sandra Garon-Robison and her husband James Robison of Fairfield; seven grandchildren: Alex Whitlow and his wife Keri, Kyle Whitlow and his wife Sara, Dylan Whitlow, Alden Garon, Evelyn Garon, Hans Garon and his wife Jessica, Casey Robison; four great-grandchildren: Zayden Whitlow, Saydee Whitlow, Evie Whitlow, Scarlett Garon, Olivier Garon; her brother, William Greene of Hawaii; and many loving nephews and nieces.
The family will host a celebration of Evelyn’s life at a date to be determined. The Monahan Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.