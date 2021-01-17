Dianne M. Giampietro, “Miss Dianne”, age 75, of Spring Grove, passed away at home, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. She was the life partner and best friend of Claire L. Wentz for over 40 years.
Dianne was born in Chester, Pa. on April 17, 1945 and was the daughter of the late Leon Giampietro and Romaine (Sbarbora) Giampietro and graduated from Notre Dame High School in Moylan PA. She attended Chestnut Hill College in Philadelphia and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education and earned a Masters’ Degree from Immaculata University in Administration. She was a Mother Superior of the Sisters of St. Joseph Convent and was the former principal of St. Joseph Catholic School in Hanover. She also served as Assistant Principal at St. Francis Catholic School in Gettysburg, Principal at Immaculate Conception Catholic School in New Oxford and was also Principal at Sacred Heart Elementary School in McSherrystown prior to retiring in 2011.
Dianne was a devoted teacher and administrator for catholic education throughout her entire life. She was involved in many endeavors throughout her educational career, most notably, she was a member of the Middle States Evaluation Team and was also part of the study for the Adams County Deanery, for the Consolidation of Catholic Schools through the Diocese of Harrisburg. In her later years she served as a Lector and Extraordinary Minister at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Abbottstown.
In addition to her partner Claire; she is survived by her step-daughter Lisa Alwine and her husband William; her step-granddaughter Jennifer Tolson and her husband Dean and her step-great grandsons Carson and Easton Tolson. She is also survived by her sisters Renee Burke and her husband Thomas and Lee McCullough and her husband Charles; her niece Erica McCullough; her nephews Anthony McCullough, Christopher Burke, Geoff Burke; her great nephew Dominick Burke and her sister-in-law Linda Golden Noel and her husband Frank.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice and Community Care and the staff of the Wellspan Oncology Team at Apple Hill for all the kindness and professionalism they showed to Dianne throughout her illness.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation in celebration of her life on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 175 N. Main St., Spring Grove PA. 17362. Due to COVID-19, a Mass of Christian Burial and interment will be held privately for the family.
According to COVID-19 guidelines and in compliance with health and public safety directives, those attending the visitation will be required to wear masks and social distance. Attendance inside the funeral home will be limited to 20 people at a time.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster PA 17604.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.