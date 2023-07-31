Alicia A. Nussbaum

Alicia A. (Lee) Nussbaum, 62, of Bonneauville, Pa., died Sunday morning, July 30, 2023 at her home.
Born May 18, 1961 in Paterson, N.J., she was the daughter of the late James and Noreen (Bergen) Daly. She was the wife of Charles W. Nussbaum, of Bonneauville, Pa., to whom she was married to for 39 years.
Lee was raised in Denville, N.J., attended St. Elizabeth College in Convent Station, N.J., where she studied education. She volunteered for various organizations including her children’s school in the library, the PTA, and was a moderator for an IBS web forum. She enjoyed working with organizations helping children, crafting, as well as long walks on the beach, which was her special therapy.
In addition to her husband, Alicia is survived by her two children, son Daniel Nussbaum and his wife Brianne and grandson, Thomas Nussbaum, her daughter Grace Nussbaum; her sister, Noreen Daly-Eytel and her husband Thomas, and her niece, Rebecca Eytel.
Funeral services will be held Friday, August 4, 2023 at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, Pa. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, August 3, 2023 at the funeral home, as well as from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Family suggests memorial contributions be made to Johns Hopkins Liver Transplant Unit, 601 N. Caroline St., Baltimore, MD 21287-0006.
