Anthony Warren “Tony” Buenger, 83, of Gettysburg, died Sunday, June 11, 2023, at his home, while surrounded by his loving family.
Born January 25, 1940, in Baltimore City, Md., he was one of 10 children (three brothers and six sisters) to the late Leo and Wilhelmina (Bosse) Buenger.
Tony was a 1959 graduate of the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute. He was a veteran of the United States Army Reserves and was very patriotic. He retired at age 53 as a foreman for Cummins Engine. Tony was a member of the Gettysburg United Methodist Church. He enjoyed camping, bowling, country line dancing and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his loving wife, whom he married in 1959, Barbara J. (Fleming) Buenger; a son, Anthony Warren Buenger Jr. of Nashville, Tenn; a daughter, Tina Denise Brady and husband Matthew of Gettysburg; a daughter-in-law, Esther Johann “Jody” Buenger of Alabama; six grandchildren, Jeremy Schaffner and wife Courtney, Joani Harlan and husband Ben, Alexandria Buenger; twins, Stirling Buenger and wife Katya, and Devin Buenger, and Andrew Eckenrode; three great-grandchildren, Dean Schaffner, Fiona Harlan, and Strider Schaffner; a great-grand baby boy on the way; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Gettysburg United Methodist Church, 30 W. High St., Gettysburg, with Pastor Rick Smith officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the start of the service. Interment will take place at 12 p.m. on Monday at Glen Haven Memorial Park, 7231 Ritchie Hwy., Glen Burnie, Md.
Arrangements by Brandenburg & Stein Funeral Parlor, Gettysburg. www.gettysburgfunerals.com.
