Harry E. Rood, 86, of Fairfield, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Marilee K. (Koppenhaver) Rood, his beloved wife of 35 years, was by his side.
Born September 21, 1935, in Greensboro, N.C., he was the son of the late Henry E. and Frances (White) Rood III. Harry was a graduate of the North Carolina State University and served as a nuclear engineer with Atomics International and later with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission in Rockville, Md., until his retirement in 1993. He was a former Hamiltonban Township supervisor for many years.
In addition to his wife, Harry is survived by his brother, William Rood of Atlanta, Ga.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 27 E. Main St., Fairfield, with Rev. Kimberly Phillips officiating. Interment will follow the services in the Fairfield Union Cemetery. Marilee will receive friends on Saturday at the funeral home 10-11:00 a.m.
A special thank you to the nurses at the Gettysburg Hospital, Kara and Danielle and Harry’s caregiver from Caring with Love, Eliza.
Memorials can be made to the Adams County Library System, 140 Baltimore St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online tributes condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
