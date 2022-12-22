Pastor Victor Alan Myers passed away unexpectedly at his home in Barberton, Ohio, on Thursday, November 10, 2022.
“He finished the race, kept the faith.” His life was translated into one which is enduring where there is “no more pain, nor suffering or tears.” All things temporal are no more “as nothing has separated him from the eternal love found in Jesus the Christ.”
After graduating from Gettysburg Lutheran Seminary in 1969, Vic was ordained into the ministry of the Lutheran Church in America, Ohio Synod. During his ministry he served: St. Paul Lutheran and Charter Member of OPEN-M (Akron); Trinity (Kent); Trinity (Norton); and St. James Lutheran (Jewett).
Rev. Vic Myers served both church and community in a variety of ways: president of the Lutheran Service Society of NE Ohio; treasurer of Akron Model Cities; chair, Kent Planning Commission; dean, Akron/Wooster Conference of the Ohio Synod: LCA; secretary, Parish Services Unit of the Ohio Synod; chair of Pan-Lutheran NE Ohio TV and print, multi-media ad effort promoting face-to-face religion/Christianity and oversaw a CSU study of effectiveness; 1980 Spring Bowman Breakfast Speaker at Kent State; chair of strategic planning for the City of Barberton and for Northeaster Ohio Synod-ELCA; Rotary Clubs of Kent and Barberton; trustee of the Gettysburg Lutheran Seminary Foundation; treasurer of the Barberton Rotary Foundation; assistant district governor of Rotary District 6630; and director of the Barberton Area Chamber.
In 2009, Vic was nominated by Barberton Community Foundation and won the regional Legacy of Giving Award. Over the years, Vic wrote three books: “I’ll Give You a Daisy a Day” (Meditations on death and dying); “The Story I Love to Tell” (Parables for living); and Confirmation Ministry: A Family Life-Style (A handbook). A number of journal articles were written and published by: The Christian Ministry, The Christian Century and Learning With.
Rev. Myers was preceded in death by his grandparents, Rev. Charles and Clara (Popkin) Liebegott; mother and stepfather, Lois and Frank Hesse; mother-in-law, Chris Wallet; beloved wife, Bonnie (for whom Yoder Bros. named a mum – Bonnie); uncle, Chuck Liebegott; and brother-in-law, Phil Andrus. He is survived by daughter, Heidi Jurging (Toby) of Kent, Ohio; stepdaughters, Terri Wiley (Ric) of Barberton, and Beckie Buda (Steve) of Norton, Ohio; stepson, Tim Bell of Columbus; eight grandchildren, triplets, Porter, Easton and Harper Jurging, Allison, and twins, Justin and Madison Wiley, and Melanie and Jackson Buda; sister, Janet Andrus of Dublin, Ohio; nephew, Carl Roberts; niece, Jennifer Gadawski; aunt, Elaine Liebegott of Ocala, Florida; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bill and Rebecca Wallet of Marshallville, Ohio.
Per Vic’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral worship service and/or “Celebration of Life” memorial.
Instead, it is hoped that friends and family celebrated life with Vic thru their words and deeds while he was yet among the living! Those who desire to honor his memory, impact, life and legacy of love are invited to “live forward” by celebrating life with your friends today by standing in awe of God’s glorious creation, telling others how much you appreciate having them in your life, and taking time each day to tell those significant in your life how much you love them.
Those of you reading these words are invited to thank God and to honor Vic’s memory, impact, life and “legacy of love” and, so, celebrate his life among us by making contribution to:
Liebegott/Bonnie & Vic Myers Fund, Musselman Library, Gettysburg College, 300 North Washington Street, Gettysburg, PA 17325; or the Lois Myers-Hesse & Vic Myers Enhanced Learning Fund, Development Office — Adm. Services Bldg., Rm 160V, 185 East Mill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325.
