Kenneth Nelson Griffin, 95, of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 16, 2021, at UPMC Pinnacle, Hanover. He was the loving husband of Blanche Elizabeth (Hagarman) Griffin, Hanover. Together they would have celebrated 75 years of marriage on April 20, 2021.
Born Aug. 30, 1925, in New Oxford, he was the son of the late Glenn and Maggie (Finney) Griffin.
Mr. Griffin served in the U.S. Army during World War II in the battles of Normandy, Northern France and Rhineland. He received the Good Conduct Medal, the European African Middle Eastern Theater Ribbon and the WWII Victory Ribbon. After his time in the Army, he served in the National Guard. Mr. Griffin was employed as a pressman with Doubleday, Hanover, and later worked at TimBar Paper, New Oxford. He was a member of the Hanover Amvets, the Hanover Home Association, the New Oxford Social Club and the Hanover American Legion Post #14.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Patricia Orndorff, Hanover, Sandra Little and husband Paul, New Oxford, Kenny Griffin Jr. and wife Linda, Hanover, and Kathy Griffin, Gettysburg; sisters, Bessie Haar and husband Clair, New Oxford, and Vergie Norris, Hanover; grandchildren, Lori Baublitz, Annette Carbaugh and husband Paul, Michelle Miller and husband Scott, Doug Little and wife Cindy, Melanie Little and Tiffany Storm and husband Jeremy; great-grandchildren, Jessica Connery, Christopher Baublitz, Kayla Dehoff, Brandon Carbaugh, Nathan May, James Little, Jacob Heffner, Caden Gobrecht, Jordan Storm and Summer Storm; great-great-grandchildren, Alec Baublitz, Joseph Connery, Avah Baublitz, Mackenzie Dehoff and Alaina Carbaugh; several step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Shaffer, Edith Feeser, Elda Pope, Harriet Millar.
Services will be private. Burial with full military honors conducted by the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover.
Contributions in memory of Kenneth N. Griffin may be made to Shining Stars Therapeutic Ministries, 3175 Old Harrisburg Pike, Gettysburg, PA 17325 or to the Four Diamonds at Penn State Children’s Hospital, 1249 Cocoa Ave., Suite 115, P.O. Box 852, Hershey, PA 17033-0852.
To share memories of Kenneth N. Griffin, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.