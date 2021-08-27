Elaine (Lee) Weyant, 83, of New Paris, passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021, at her home.
She was born on September 3, 1937, in St. Joseph, Mo., the daughter of the late Elmer and Mable (Jacobs) Lee.
She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Steven Weyant; and husband, Gerald Weyant.
She is survived by her children, Alan Weyant of New Paris, Romona Rhodes of Fishertown, Kenneth Weyant of New Paris, David Weyant of Biglerville, Robin Cornelius of Alum Bank, and Bill Weyant of Shippensburg; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and brother, Dale Lee of Las Vegas.
Memorial will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.jedwardblackburnfh.com.
Arrangements by the J. Edward Blackburn Funeral Home.
