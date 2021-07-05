Donald “Donnie” E. Becker, 68, of Gettysburg, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021, at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. He was the loving husband of Patricia M. (Black) Becker, Gettysburg. Together they shared 43 years of marriage.
Born October 18, 1952, in Taneytown, Md., he was the son of the late Oscar Luther and Francenia Edna (Sites) Becker.
Donnie was employed with the Gettysburg Lumber Yard and later retired from R.G. Miller, Hanover. He was a past member of the Gettysburg American Legion Post 202, the Gettysburg Elks BPOE 1045, the Gettysburg Jaycees and the Lake Heritage Board of Directors.
Donnie enjoyed reading, computers, playing cards, shooting pool, watching NASCAR and football but most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Rob Becker of Gettysburg, and Christopher Becker and wife Jessie of Tyrone; sister, Margaret Shank and husband Ray of New Oxford; and stepmother, Lois Carbaugh of Waynesboro.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles R. Schwinger, Oscar L. Becker Jr., Kenneth G. Becker, Edward W. Becker, Richard C. Becker and Michael S. Becker.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Peters Funeral Home, 321 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, with Pastor Kevin D. Orewiler officiating. The family will receive friends and share memories on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m., and again on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the start of the service at the funeral home.
Contributions in memory of Donald “Donnie” E. Becker may be made to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 25 W. High St., Gettysburg, PA 17325; or to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
To share memories of Donald “Donnie” E. Becker and to view a video tribute, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
