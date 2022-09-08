Anna Margret Garrett, 82, of Chambersburg, Pa., passed away on August 19, 2022, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Richard David Garrett.
Born July 18, 1940, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Joseph C and Margaret A (Sadler) Becker Sr.
Anna held many positions in her working career ranging from a maintenance supervisor at the Gettysburg Motor Lodge to her final position as a stocker in the Walmart Pharmacy warehouse in Williamsport, Md.
She enjoyed crafting, creating many beautiful decorations and especially celebrating Christmas, reading her Bible and spending time with her extended family. She was a loving wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother.
She is survived by two daughters, Teresa Ann Garrett (Shanefelter) of Chambersburg, Pa., and Cathy Rae Garrett (Little) and spouse Dennis of Carlisle, Pa.; and one son, David Alan Garrett and spouse Rose of Mt. Airy, Md.; her sister, Mary (Becker) Hiles and spouse Donald of Minnesota; and two brothers, Robert Becker and spouse Teri of Connecticut, and Charles Becker and spouse Lynn of New Smyrna Beach, Fla.
Anna was predeceased by her sister, Gladys (Becker) Smith and her brother Joseph C. “Mike” Becker, and her grandson, Dennis James Little II.
Anna had eight grandchildren, Matthew and Adam Shanefelter, Dennis, Ginger and Beth Little, and Grace, Heather and David II Garrett. She is also survived by 18 great-grandchildren with number 19 due in September 2022; and great number of nieces and nephews and friends.
Anna donated her body to the University of Maryland Anatomy Board.
A memorial service honoring her life will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Faith Christian Fellowship Church, 16726 Lappans Road, Williamsport, Md. Luncheon to follow the service.
