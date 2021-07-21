Joanne H. Eberhart, 84, died Sunday, July 18, 2021, at the York Hospital after a short illness. She was the daughter of Joseph and Helen Bowling of Gettysburg.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Larry) Johnson; her son, Paul “Skip” Dudash; her companion, Mike Chrismer; and her sister, Bonita Weaver; as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private with no viewing.
