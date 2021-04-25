Charles “Charlie” Robert Kreitz, Sr. of Gettysburg, died April 23, 2021, at SpiriTrust Lutheran Village in Gettysburg.
Born Dec. 22, 1931, in Waynesboro, Pa., he was the son of the late Charles T. and Margaret A. (Hoffman) Kreitz. He was the husband of the late Virginia (Wagerman) Krietz who died August 15, 2005.
Mr. Kreitz was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Gettysburg. He was well-known for his bowling alley mechanical skills and had worked many years as the Sexton for the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church until his retirement. During his retirement, Charlie enjoyed helping out around Krietz Auto in Frederick, Md. Charlie never met a stranger.
Charlie is survived by his six children: Robert L. Krietz of Waynesboro, Charles R. Krietz, Jr. and his wife Kim, of Keymar, Md., Terry E. Krietz, and his wife Ruth, of Gettysburg, Daniel W. Krietz of Gardners, Pamela A. Poland and her husband Jerry of Hanover, and Eva M. Shaffer and her husband Brian of Gettysburg. He is also survived by twelve grandchildren: April Krietz Koyne, Angie Stone, Charles Krietz, Cory Krietz, Stacey Krietz Rushwald, Bradley Adam Krietz, Caydee Reck, Brandon Krietz, Sarah Krietz, Megan Poland Mullooly, Tanner Shaffer and Jordan Shaffer Valli; and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Brown, brother, Richard “Dick” Kreitz, and daughter-in-law, Mary E. Krietz.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 11 a.m.from Monahan Funeral Home, Gettysburg with Rev. Dr. Frederick Young officiating. Burial will be at Emmitsburg Memorial Cemetery, Emmitsburg, Md. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, April 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, Pa., as well as one hour before services. Due to COVID-19, mask wearing is requested.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Charles R. Kreitz, Sr. may be made to Trinity United Church, 60 E. High Street, Gettysburg, PA 17325 or the Adams County Office for Aging, Inc., 318 W. Middle Street, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.