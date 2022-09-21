Allison “Ally” Page Yowell, 28, of Bonneauville, passed away on September 17, 2022. Ally was born on August 26, 1994, in Gettysburg.
She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Roger Raymond and Sarah Lee (Legore) Weaver of Bonneauville; and paternal grandparents, William and Regna (Scatterfield) Yowell Sr. of Clinton, Md.
She is survived by her son, Kameron Daneil Onnen; her beloved parents, Holly Suzanne Weaver Fissel of Bonneauville and William Bruce Yowell Jr. of Littlestown; brothers, William “Trey” B. Yowell III and his wife Tanya of Leonardtown, Md., and Joshua “Josh” M. Yowell and his wife Erika of Hollywood, Md.; sister, Amanda Brooke Yowell of Leonardtown, Md.; nephews, Brody Yowell, Grayson Yowell, and Grant Yowell; a niece, Maya Savinon; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; and her father’s girlfriend, Susan Henson of Littlestown.
Ally was a beautiful and loving young lady. She loved all animals and the outdoors. She was a wonderful, loving, caring mother to her son, Kameron. They did outdoor activities together such as kayaking, camping, and NASCAR.
She graduated from Littlestown High School, Class of 2012. She received a bachelor’s degree in science, February 2022, and was working towards her master’s degree at Phoenix University.
Ally will be missed and loved by many!
The family will be received from 5 to 6 p.m. and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Brandenburg & Stein Funeral Parlor, 3045 Baltimore Pike, Gettysburg.
A celebration of life will be held on a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Allison’s name to the World Wildlife Fund or Nature Conservatory of your choice.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.gettysburgfunerals.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.