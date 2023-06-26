Doris Jean Guise, age 88, of Gettysburg, went to her Heaven Home, Friday, June 23, 2023, at York Hospital. She was born, March 27, 1935, in Gettysburg to the late Clyde George and Edith L. (Fidler) Bowers.
Jean graduated in the Class of 1953 from Biglerville High School. She attended HACC, Messiah College and LSM. She was a member of Gettysburg Foursquare Church, where for a time she was the director of the Children’s Ministry. After being accredited, Jean was a teacher and the director of G.L.E.E., a pre-K and K program in the Mechanicsburg/Dillsburg area.
Howard and Jean parented into the lives of eight children either by foster or adoption. She also is remembered by others who call her aunt, mom or grandma. She enjoyed providing in-home healthcare and independent mentoring.
She is survived by her two daughters, Kathy J. Eshelman and her husband Jack of Camp Hill, and Carol A. Stiffler of Newport News, Va.; her grandson, David Tyler Stiffler of Aspers; and four great-grandchildren, Gavin, Mason, Eli and Lucas. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Howard L. Guise Jr., who passed away in 1997.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
There will be no public viewing. Family will receive friends on Friday, June 30, 2023, 9-11 a.m., at Gettysburg Foursquare Church, 328 W. Middle St., Gettysburg. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Pastor Mark Chester officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Jean to Gettysburg Foursquare Church, 328 W. Middle St., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
