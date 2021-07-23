Jeffry Clifford Bucher passed away on July 10, 2021. Preceding his passing were his parents, Thurston W. Bucher and Dorothy May Conover Bucher, and his brother Samuel R. Bucher.
He is survived by three brothers and one sister, Michael Bucher and wife Gail of Sebastian, Fla., William Bucher and wife Joan of Biglerville, Tom and wife Elizbeth of Mechanicsburg, Pa., and Ginger and husband Ted Witmer of York, Pa.
Memorial services, being handled by the Monahan Funeral Home, will be announced at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
