Mary Louise Fridinger Shelleman, 93, of Aspers, died Sunday morning, Jan. 10, 2021, at the Gettysburg Center.
Born May 8, 1927, in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Mary (Moser) Fridinger. She was the wife of the late Edgar L. Shelleman Sr. who died Feb. 26, 2004.
Mrs. Shelleman worked for a number of years at the Gettysburg Shoe Factory. She was a life member of the Gettysburg Women of the Moose, as well as a member of the Gettysburg VFW and the American Legion.
Mary is survived by her seven children, Victoria Martin-Knepper and her companion Robert Kessler of Chambersburg, Pa., Edgar Shelleman Jr. and his wife Debbie of Fayetteville, Pa., Sharon Wampler and her husband Dale of Aspers, John Shelleman and his wife Katherine of Cashtown, George Shelleman and his wife Karen of Gettysburg, Cheryl Farlow of Gettysburg, and Brian Shelleman Sr. and his wife Samantha of Orrtanna; her daughter-in-law, Nancy Shelleman; her son-in-law, Raymond Wetzel; 26 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Eurania Wetzel; and her son, Robert Shelleman.
Funeral services, because of the COVID-19 restrictions, will be held privately at the Monahan Funeral Home, however, the family will be gathering at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, 1380 Chambersburg Road, Gettysburg, for a graveside service at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, to which the public is welcome.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
