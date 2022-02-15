Robert J. “Bob” Dayhoff Sr., 95, of Gettysburg, passed away suddenly at his home on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. Born in Gettysburg on October 16, 1926, he was the youngest child of the late Samuel J. and Grace L. (Sterner) Dayhoff.
Bob was predeceased by his wife, Darlene (Smith) Dayhoff, who died on February 9, 2013.
He was a 1944 graduate of Gettysburg High School and earned the FFA Keystone Degree while in school. Following graduation, Bob served with the U.S. Army Air Corp during World War II.
He was an active member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Littlestown, serving on church council for many years. Bob had worked for 36 years with the former United Telephone Co., retiring in 1983. He had served as a Boy Scout leader while his sons were active in scouting.
Bob enjoyed farming in his spare time and during his retirement years. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and took great pride in providing for his family.
Bob is survived by his six children, Deborah Lautenslager (Mike) of Chambersburg, Pa., and Robert J. Dayhoff Jr. (Jennifer), Joyce Ryman (Dave), Michael Dayhoff (Kathy), Samuel Dayhoff (Brenda) and Dee Dee Becker (Richard Cunningham Jr.), all of Gettysburg; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was the last surviving child of Samuel and Grace Dayhoff. He was predeceased by his five siblings and a great-grandson, Dylan M. Westbrook.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 330 White Hall Road, Littlestown, with Sister Deb McClellan officiating. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg, with full military honors provided by the Adams County Allied Veterans. Viewing hours will be 6-8 p.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg and on Saturday 10-11 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.