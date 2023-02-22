Shirley May McCauslin, age 81, of Biglerville, passed away Monday, February 20, 2023, at Chambersburg Hospital. She was born December 16, 1941, in Harrisburg, the daughter of the late Ray H.F. and Bertha I. (Shartzer) Peffer.
She was formerly employed by Adams County as a tax assessor. She was a member of Idaville United Brethren Church. Shirley was a Girls Scout leader in Arendtsville and a Brownie troop leader in Bendersville. She was a member of the local Red Hats Society, Gideons since 1985, Bendersville Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, a youth leader of her church, and a volunteer for the Upper Adams elementary schools.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Marlene K. McCauslin. She is also survived by two daughters, Trudy A. Trimmer and her husband Mark of Monrovia, Calif., and Kim I. McMaster and her husband Pat of Aspers; two sons, Brian K. McCauslin and his wife Susan of Biglerville, and Marlin K. McCauslin and Tammy Strausburg of Biglerville; six grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
A public viewing will be held on Monday, February 27, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Idaville United Brethren Church, 3590 Carlisle Road, Gardners. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. at the church with Pastor Stuart Johns officiating. A procession will follow to Wenksville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Shirley to Idaville United Brethren Church, 3590 Carlisle Road, Gardners, PA 17324.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
