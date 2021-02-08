Harold E. Bezanson, 88, of Littlestown, died Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at Transitions of Gettysburg. He was the widower of Marion L. Bezanson who died March 13, 2016.
Born June 19, 1932, in Nova Scotia, Canada, Harold was the son of the late Albert and Ivy Bezanson.
He was a high school graduate and served in the Canadian army.
Harold was owner of Magna Gauge specializing in electronics.
Surviving are his sons, Gary Bezanson of Littlestown, and Wendell Bezanson of Ashville, N.C.; and his sister, Elsa Parker of Laurencetown, Nova Scotia. Harold was predeceased by his brothers and sisters.
He was a member of Seventh Day Adventist of Columbia, Md. He enjoyed building model airplanes, adult coloring and riding his motorcycle.
Due to COVID-19, services are private.
