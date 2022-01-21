Michael R. Group, age 70 of Aspers, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 at his home.
He is survived by his daughter, Jessica A. Griffith of Philadelphia.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main Street, Bendersville. Services will be held at the discretion of the family.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
