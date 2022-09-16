The family of Linda P. McDannell, 71, of Orrtanna, who passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022, will hold a memorial service for her at 1 p.m. Sunday, September 25, 2022, at the Cashtown Fire Hall, 1069 Old Route 30, Cashtown.
