Everett G. Shover, 91, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at SpiriTrust Lutheran, The Village at Gettysburg. He was the companion of the late Luella Sterner.
Born April 29, 1929, in Waynesboro, he was a son of the late Lawrence W. and Ruth E. (Leather) Shover.
Mr. Shover graduated from Delta High School in 1947 and lived in Gettysburg for 58 years; he received training in California for electronics and worked at the HART Center in New Oxford for many years.
Everett enjoyed gardening, working on cars, spending time with his life long friend, Luella Sterner, and her sister-in-law, Betty Sterner; he also loved visits and outings with his sister, niece and his two great-nieces.
Mr. Shover is survived by a son, Jeffrey Shover; a sister, Jo Dawn Patzer; a niece Karin Zwolfer; and two great-nieces.
In addition to his parents, Everett was preceded in death by son, Steven Shover.
There will be no public viewing. A graveside service to celebrate the life of Everett will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, 1380 Chambersburg Rd, Gettysburg, with Rev. Amy Wagner officiating.
If you are unable to attend the graveside service because of COVID-19 concerns you can watch the graveside service after 1 p.m. on Friday by visiting www.petersfuneralhome.com and clicking the link at the top of Everett’s obituary.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the HART Center, 450 E. Golden Lane, New Oxford, PA 17350.
To share memories of Everett G. Shover, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
