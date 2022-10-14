Richard L. “Reds” May, age 64, of York Springs, passed away October 14, 2022, at his home. He was born April 25, 1958, in Biglerville, the son of Betty May (Flory) May and the late Myrle C. May.
Richard was raised on a dairy farm in Biglerville and worked for several other businesses. He was retired. He enjoyed woodworking, motorcycles, cooking, baking and gardening.
He is survived by his mother; three children, Tyril May, Jenn (May) Timothy and husband Geoff, and Chester L. May; four grandchildren, Aaron and Alexis May, and Caleb and Adrianna Timothy, all of Mechanicsburg; and five siblings, Charles F. May of Hanover, Myrle E. May and wife Debra of Gardners, Ruth L. Miles of Gettysburg, Carolyn A. May of York Springs, and Joann B. Bair and husband Ralph of East Berlin. Reds was also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews and aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his father, and brother, Chester W. May.
At Red’s request, there will be no viewing.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VNA Hospice of Hanover and Spring Grove, 440 N. Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331.
Professional Services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit DuganFH.com.
