Larry Albert Fetter Sr., age 83, Biglerville, went on to be with his Lord and his wife on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at UPMC Memorial Hospital in York. He was born December 24, 1939, to the late Herbert L. Fetter and Olive B. (Baker) Fetter. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Shirley F. (Runk) Fetter. They were married on January 14, 1963, and raised their family together.
Larry is the last of his siblings: sisters, H. Louise (Fetter) Miller and Cheryl (Fetter) Hannah; and brothers, Herbert and Richard Fetter. He is survived by his sons, Larry Fetter Jr. and his wife Susan, Colby Fetter and his wife Nicole, and Jason Fetter and his wife Kamela; daughter, Christine Kramer and her husband Paul; and grandson, Phillip McDannell. He has many nieces and nephews whom he loved very much.
Larry served in the US army and was honorably discharged. He then worked on the railroad as a young man with his father. He later left the railroad to start his family and worked at DMI furniture in Gettysburg. He left DMI and was a Gettysburg borough police officer for many years. It was while a police officer that Larry became Adams County’s first humane officer and was one of the founders as well as the first president of the Adams County SPCA. He left the police department and worked for a short stint at the Gettysburg Times newspaper.
Larry then returned to DMI to run the warehouse and distribution operations from the Gettysburg facility. He was there until the day DMI closed their doors. Larry then worked until retirement in Massachusetts for Homeline Industries. His retirement brought him back to Adams County where he lived until his passing. Larry was the most compassionate and caring person you could know. He was a hero to all of his family as well as a wonderful Husband, Father, Uncle and Friend. He will be very sorely missed. “We Love and miss you, Dad.”
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
A public viewing will take place on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with the Funeral Mass beginning at 11 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 25 W. High St., Gettysburg, with Father Stephen Kelley officiating. Military Honors will be provided following the Mass in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Larry’s memory to Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.