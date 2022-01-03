Wayne H. Mummert passed away at home surrounded by his wife, Shirley, and family members on January 1, 2022. He was born on September 10, 1934, in Reading Township, Adams County, to the late Harry and Pauline Moul Mummert.
In 1952, he graduated from East Berlin High School where he was an all-state basketball player on the school’s district championship basketball team that same year. A retired farmer, he was particularly proud that his family’s property was a Bicentennial Farm that has been in the family since 1789. Recently it was preserved through the Adams County Land Preservation Program. He was also a retired rural mail carrier.
Wayne served the community in a number of different capacities. For many years he was on the board of directors of both Peoples State Bank and Community Banks. He was a lifelong member of Emmanuel UCC, Abbottstown, where he served on the consistory.
For over 45 years he was a member of the East Berlin Lions Club and held the position of treasurer for many of those. The club honored him with Lion of the Year in 1993-94 and as a Melvin Jones Fellow in 1994-95. Additionally, he was a life member of the Hebron Lodge and a member of the PA Farm Bureau.
He was particularly devoted to his family and loved nothing more than attending his grandchildren’s events. Wayne was a devoted Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies fan, and also enjoyed bowling. He loved to travel and was proud that he had visited 46 states and six continents.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley; children, Keith Mummert and his wife Joan, Karen Frey and her husband David, Kelly Hollabaugh and her husband Rodney, and Kristi Smith and her husband Clinton (Boo); grandchildren are Lindsey Rocks and her husband Andrew, Mark Mummert, Alexa Frey, Jennifer Hollabaugh, Kaylie Smith, Amanda Hollabaugh, and Brodie Smith; step-grandchildren, Chad Hollabaugh and his wife Amber, and Chris Hollabaugh and his friend Colleen; great-grandchildren are Claire, Carter, and Colton Rocks; and step-great-granddaughter, Breanna Platts.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Emmanuel U.C.C., Center Square, Abbottstown, with Rev. Barb Brenneman officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Abbottstown. Viewings will be held on Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Feiser Funeral Home Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, and on Friday at the church from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. At the family’s request, those attending the viewings and funeral service, will be required to wear masks and social distance.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Adams County Library System, Wayne & Shirley Mummert Fund. The funeral will be livestreamed. Contact a family member for details.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
