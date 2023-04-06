Nancy (Stutzman) Esterly, 79, of New Oxford, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at Cross Keys Village Brethren Home Community. She was the loving wife of Gary E. Esterly; together they shared 59 years of marriage.
Born Saturday, September 11, 1943, in Allentown, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Edison and Anna (Schmidt) Stutzman.
Nancy was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She cherished her family and loved spending time with them. Nancy graduated from the University of Pennsylvania, in 1963, with a degree in dental hygiene and worked as a dental hygienist until her retirement, in 1994. After retiring, Nancy developed a passion for doing artwork, specifically painting canvases and gourds, she was an active member of the art club at Cross Keys Village and a member of the garden club.
In addition to her husband, Nancy is survived by two children, a son, Scott Esterly and his wife Beth of Ottawa, Canada, and a daughter, Cheryl Garver and her partner Scott Nichols of Oakton, Va.; a granddaughter, Zoe Esterly; and a grandson, Andrew Garver. Mrs. Esterly is also survived by many loving extended family members and friends.
There will be a private burial at Grandview Cemetery in Allentown, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Good Samaritan Fund, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford, PA 17350.
To share memories of Nancy (Stutzman) Esterly, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.