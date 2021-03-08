Paul E. Kerns, 87, of Hanover, Pa., entered God’s eternal care, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the UPMC Pinnacle – Hanover Hospital, Hanover, Pa., with his loving family by his side.
Born May 2, 1933 in Carlisle, Pa., he was the son of the late Thomas H. and Mildred (Myers) Kerns. Paul was the loving husband of the late Barbara A. Kerns who died June 4, 2014, and with whom he shared over 60 years of marriage.
Paul was a 1953 graduate of Littlestown High School, Littlestown. He was a self-employed foundry worker and owner.
Paul was a veteran and served his country proudly in the United States Army.
Paul loved watching his grandchildren’s sporting events and spending time with his family.
Paul is survived by seven children, Kathie M. Welsh and Toni L. Kerns, both of Spring Grove, Pa., Kim L. Grauel of Aspers, Peggy S. Ruhlman of Gettysburg, Bonnie L. Schuchart of Hanover, Pa., Williams J. Kerns of Spring Grove, Pa., and Wendy J. Kessler of Hanover, Pa.; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and four siblings, Doris Morgret of Littlestown, Lee Kerns of Waynesboro, Pa., and Janet Mayers and Lousie Wantz, both of Littlestown.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, Pa., with the Rev. Barry Ruhlman officiating. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover, Pa. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021, at the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required, social distancing observed, and attendance inside may be limited.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Paul’s memory to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451, or online at www.heart.org.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, Pa., has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
