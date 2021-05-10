Ethan Randall Slaybaugh, age 17, of Aspers, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Hershey Medical Center. He was born Monday, Dec. 29, 2003, in Hanover, the son of Matthew E. and Casey Slaybaugh of Aspers.
Ethan attended Biglerville High School and was a member of the Class of 2022. He was a member of the BHS Varsity Wrestling Team. He had an infectious smile with a very big heart. He will also be remembered for locks of golden hair, the man bun, and his daredevil attitude doing wheelies on his dirt bikes, as well as his love for the fox body mustang. Ethan was enlisting in the United States Marine Corp following graduation from high school.
He is survived by his sister, Paige M. Slaybaugh, his brother, Ayden M. Slaybaugh and paternal grandparents Randall and Tammy Slaybaugh, all of Aspers; Patricia and Alan Trimmer of New Oxford; maternal grandparents Doug and Carol Bower and Aunt Toni and husband Chris Black, all of Gettysburg; Uncle Jared Slaybaugh of Fairfield; Aunt Kayla and husband John Black of Biglerville; Uncle Dustin Bower of Gettysburg; Aunt Haley Kramer and Uncle Landon Kramer of Aspers; Uncle Jason and wife Mayra Trimmer of New Oxford; Aunt Nicole and husband Matt Drobenak of Dover; cousins, Zane Black, Trek Weigle, Mckenzie Weigle, Payton Black, Bayleigh Black, David Bower, Ryan Bower, Preston Kelch, Asher Kelch, Alex Trimmer, Logan Trimmer, Caleb Trimmer, Joanna Drobenak, and Lucas Drobenak; and many friends who are considered family. He is also survived by his biological mother, Kayla L. Butler and her mother Cindy Kump of Littlestown.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon at the Biglerville High School Auditorium with Rev. Ken Reid officiating. A viewing will be held at the Biglerville High School Auditorium on Friday, May 14, from 5 to 9 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. A gathering of friends and family will be held at the Oakside Community Park immediately following the service. Masks and social distancing are required.
Memorial contributions may be made to gofundme.com, search Ethan Slaybaugh.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
