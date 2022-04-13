Michael Thomas Weaver, 62, of New Oxford, entered into Gods eternal care on Friday, April 8, 2022, at WellSpan York Hospital.
Born on Tuesday, November 17, 1959, he was a son of Francis T. Weaver and the late Helen P. (Orendorff) Weaver. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Carrie L. Weaver; paternal grandparents, Edward and Ellen (Todt) Weaver; and maternal grandparents Augustus and Helen (Sanders) Orendorff.
Mike was a 1977 graduate of New Oxford High School, was a machinist at various local companies for over 40 years, and a life member of the New Oxford Social Club. He also enjoyed the creek, fishing, Penn State, the Stone Camp and just hanging with friends.
Surviving his memory are one daughter, Kelly A. Weaver and her companion Clay of East Berlin; sisters, Barbara Klinedinst and her husband Tom of New Oxford, and Debra Biles and her husband Chris of York Springs; fiancée, Doris Crandall of New Oxford; a grandson, Kamerin Michael Weaver of East Berlin; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.