Tracy E. Ruppert, 55, born June 10, 1965, entered Heaven to embrace her big brother Dale on May 22, 2021 after one final act of service as an organ donor.
Tracy was the beloved daughter of Gloria and Mearl Delp of East Berlin and the dedicated partner of Daniel A. Kern of York Springs. Tracy leaves behind her daughter and best friend Nicole “Puddin” Martz and Nicole’s girlfriend, Angela, who will faithfully carry on her legacy of service to others. She also leaves behind her precious nieces who will continue the Ruppert legacy of smiling through any adversity; her canine companions, Duke and Ryland; two sisters, Cindy Flynn, and husband Bill and Deborah Crushong and husband Denny; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, and cherished friends who she held close to her heart. Tracy was a dedicated employee of Crown Cork and Seal for over 30 years and leaves behind an extended work family who will also miss her dearly. She will be remembered for her booming smile, her big heart, her loyalty, and her willingness to help anyone in need.
Tracy was loved by nearly everyone who crossed paths with her. As such, her family looks forward to seeing all of those who can make it join them on June 5 at Irishtown Fire Hall, 934 Irishtown Road, New Oxford, to celebrate her life from 1 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the GoFundMe (“Fighting With Tracy”) to cover any unexpected costs. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincolnway West, New Oxford, is in charge of the arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
