Dale R. Bailor, 66 years old, of York Springs, passed away Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at the WellSpan York Hospital. He was born September 30, 1956, to the late Herbert and Helen (Gibney) Bailor Jr.
Dale is survived by his companion of 15 years, Julie Thomas; son, Russell Bailor of The Poconos; son, Heath Bailor of Hanover; daughter, Amber Bailor of Biglerville; brothers, Brian Bailor of Newport, and Mark Bailor of Lewisberry; sisters, Doreen Rosenberry of Shippensburg and Wendy Hickland of Alabama; and 13 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by brothers, Michael Sr. and Ronald Bailor.
Services will be held Wednesday, September 20, from the David Myers Funeral Home, Newport, Pa., with a viewing from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. A graveside service will follow in the Newport Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are requested to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.