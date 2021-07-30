William Hartman Clutz, artist, 88, of Rhinebeck, N.Y., and previous long-time resident of Manhattan, passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, July 26, 2021. A respected artist, Clutz is associated with a revival in figurative representation in American art during the 1950s and 1960s
Born in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Dr. Paul A and Catherine H. Clutz of Mercersburg. He was grandson of Dr. Harry and Elizabeth Forney Hartman and Dr. Frank and Sara Baker Clutz of Gettysburg. William graduated from The Mercersburg Academy in 1951, and from the University of Iowa in 1955.
Bill was driven by a passion for art at an early age. As a teenager, Clutz won first prize in the Cumberland Valley Artists Exhibition in 1952. His subsequent career as a professional artist living in New York and Rhinebeck spanned some 60 years. In this period of abstract expressionist painting, Clutz was known for his paintings and pastels of pedestrians in light set in the urban landscape of New York City. “Since the late 1950s Mr. Clutz has been painting the street life of New York, simplifying its complexity to the brink of abstraction.” -Ken Johnson, New York Times. “If there ever was an Impressionist of the contemporary metropolis, it is surely Clutz, an artist who has rejected the niceties of representation in favor of the quintessences.” -Gerrit Henry, Art News.
His work was shown regularly in New York galleries from the early ‘60s to the last in 2008, at Katharina Rich Perlow. Clutz was elected into the National Academy of Art in 2005. In 2016, an exhibition of his work was given at the Schmucker Art Gallery of Gettysburg College. His work is represented in many museums such as the Metropolitan Museum of Art, MOMA, Museum of the City of NY, The Brooklyn Museum and the Hirshhorn Museum, D.C., and in numerous corporate and private collections.
An educator, Clutz taught painting and drawing from 1970 to 1992 at Parsons The New School for Design where he received the Distinguished Teaching Award in 1989. More information on the life and works of William is available at https://en.Wikipedia.org/wiki/William_Clutz.
William was predeceased by his life partner John Sheehy; his brother, Henry Clutz; and infant brother, Paul Edward Clutz. He is survived by his brother David Clutz (wife Terry), Binghamton, N.Y.; sister-in-law, Renabel Clutz, Arlington, Texas; and his nieces and nephews, Catherine Daniell, Euless, Texas, Frederick Clutz, Boerne, Texas, Amy Philipp, Flower Mound, Texas, Daniel Clutz, Castle Creek, N.Y., and Laura Clutz, Forest Hills N.Y.
A Funeral Mass will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Rhinebeck, N.Y., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, at 11 a.m. The burial of ashes will immediately follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Rhinecliff, N.Y.
