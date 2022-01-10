Kay Phillips, 84, formerly of Gettysburg, passed away on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at SpiriTrust Lutheran, the Village at Sprenkle Drive.
She was born January 5, 1938, in Danville, Pa., the daughter of the late Dr. Clarence Phillips and Blanche Gillespie Stratton.
Kay was a graduate of Sunbury High School, Class of 1955, and a 1958 graduate of the Polyclinic School of Nursing in Harrisburg, Pa. For many years she served as a registered nurse in the Gettysburg area.
Kay enjoyed travel, especially to the beach and Cape May. She had a love for animals, especially her beloved dogs Yankee, Ellie, and Abby.
Ms. Phillips is survived by four sons, David Hertzog and his wife Lisa of Bonneauville, Marc Hertzog and his wife Melody of Harrisburg, Pa., Matthew Walter and his wife Stacy of Beaver Meadows, Pa., and Steven Walter and his wife Claudia of Round Hill, Va. She is also survived by nine grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-step-grandchild; and four half-brothers and -sisters, Susan Apfelbaum, Debra Phillips, Todd Phillips and Eric Phillips. She was predeceased by a daughter, Laurie Hess; stepfather, Herbert Stratton; stepmother, Jeannie Phillips; and half-brother, Terry Phillips.
The family will receive friends on Monday, January 17, 2022, at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
