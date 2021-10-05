Dennis Eisenhuth, 74, of New Oxford, died October 2, 2021, at Hanover Hospital.
He is survived by a brother, Richard Eisenhuth and his wife Beverly of North Carolina, and his caretaker, Dawn Crowl of New Oxford.
Services and burial will be at the convenience of the family.
John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. 2114 W. Market St. York, assisting with arrangements.
