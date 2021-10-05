Richard A. “Dick” Baltzley, 73, died Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at UPMC Hanover Hospital. He was the husband of Nancy A. (Baker) Baltzley, his wife of 54 years.
Dick was born January 13, 1948, in Gettysburg, the son of the late Robert J. and Sara E. (Redding) Baltzley.
Dick was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Oxford, and a life member of New Oxford Social & Athletic Club and Irishtown Fire Company. He owned Dick’s Clock Shop in New Oxford. Dick loved birds and animals, and working with his hands, fixing old clocks and trains, and going to auctions.
In addition to his wife Nancy, Dick is survived by a son, Walter I. Baltzley and his wife Jennifer of New Oxford; two daughters, Summer M. Reaves and her husband Greg of Reading, and Josephine B. Jacobs and her husband Louis of Kansas; nine grandchildren; two sisters, Nancy M. Herring of Cashtown, and Donna of California; and a brother, Dennis R. Baltzley of Wisconsin. He was predeceased by a son, Robert D. Baltzley.
Funeral services will be private.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
