Patricia H. Kluck, age 88, formerly of North Main Street, Biglerville, passed away peacefully in her residence at Country Meadows, Mechanicsburg, on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, following an extended illness. She was born Friday, Feb. 5, 1932, the daughter of the late Blaine A. and Ruth A. Hower, growing up in Newport.
At 18, she was crowned PA State Cherry Pie Queen, and her talent for and love of baking pies and cooking was cherished by all who knew her. Pat had a green thumb and was known for the beautiful flower beds in front of her home in Biglerville. Many who passed by stopped to admire and take pictures of her striking display. Indoors, she maintained a huge gardenia that produced many fragrant blooms, filling her home with their sweet fragrance. She was an accomplished seamstress and later excelled at quilting. Patricia also worked many years in many roles at Osborne Printing in Biglerville.
She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Robert Kluck and a brother, Alton Hower. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Cook and husband William of Enola; a son, Brian Kluck and wife, Tina of Waynesboro; a sister, Doris Brookhart of Country Meadows in Mechanicsburg; brothers, William Hower of Lancaster and Earl Hower of Red Lion. Patricia is also survived by three grandchildren: Emily Hernandez (Noel) currently of Hershey; Kurt Kluck (Dana) and Kelsie Kluck, all of Gettysburg, and five great-grandchildren: Sophia; Elsie, Bennett and Mia; and Kai, along with many nieces and nephews.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville. A small private burial will be held at Biglerville Cemetery. When the pandemic danger has passed, a celebration of her life will be planned to include extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Friends may express condolences at DuganFH.com.
