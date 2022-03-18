It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Nobuko Peletski, age 87, on March 16, 2022.
She was born on October 7, 1934, in Aso-City, Kumanto, Japan to Migaku and Tsuna Yamabe.
She was the youngest of seven children, five brothers and one sister.
While working on a military base, she met a young U.S. Marine, Carl, fell in love, was married, and shortly thereafter began her life in the United States.
Nobuko was a generous, loving, and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who touched many lives with her energetic spirit and kind heart.
She is a breast cancer survivor, and for several years she and her daughter participated in the Susan G. Komen for the Cure walks in Washington, D.C. She was a proud and grateful survivor.
She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Carl T. Peletski; daughter, Theresa Shiplett and son-in-law Scott Shiplett; son, Stan Peletski; son, Carl Peletski and daughter-in-law Linda Peletski; and four grandchildren, Danny, Matthew, Joe and Mary.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Susan G Komen for the Cure foundation.
Funeral arrangements are private.
