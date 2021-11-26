Leroy C. Martin, age 82, of Gettysburg, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021, at Gettysburg Hospital. He was born Tuesday, August 29, 1939, in Gettysburg, the son of the late Franz and Mabel (Good) Martin.
Leroy graduated from Gettysburg High School. He was formerly employed by Dal-Tile in Gettysburg for 43 years. In addition, he operated a pig and beef farm along the Goldenville Road. He was a life member of Cashtown Fire Company.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Joann M. (Smith) Martin. He is also survived by three daughters, Beverly J. and husband Alan Cordero of Aspers, Pam Eckenrode of Florida, and Tammy McCartney of Pennsylvania; one son, Carl E. Hess Jr. of Gardners; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; four sisters, Joyce and husband Vernon Speelman of Gettysburg, Shirley and husband Leroy Klinefelter of Gettysburg, Barbara and husband Marlin Deardorff of Orrtanna, and Patsy Redding of Gettysburg; and three brothers, Wilbur and wife Dolores Martin, Kenneth and wife Samantha Martin, and Donald and wife Barb Martin, all of Gettysburg. He was preceded in death by his brothers Phil, Charles, Leonard and Fred.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Memorial services will be announced in the spring.
Memorial contributions may be made to Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
