Jeanne M. Thierolf, 71, died peacefully at home on October 21, 2022, in Gettysburg.
She was the loving wife of Thomas D Thierolf for 39 years.
Born in Philadelphia, Jeanne was the daughter of the late John J. Kelley and Margaret Magee Kelley.
She graduated from St. Hubert Catholic High School for Girls. Jeanne earned a bachelor of science in nursing from Temple University and a master of science in nursing from The University of Pennsylvania. She also earned certification in case management (CCMC) and worked as a registered nurse case manager and trainer until her retirement in 2020.
Jeanne was an active member as Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hilltown, Pa., as a reader, and a sacristan. After moving to Gettysburg with her husband in 2016, she was an active member of Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church as a reader and member of the living history team.
Her enthusiasm for Civil War history was influenced and enhanced by her husband, Tom. They traveled extensively around the country to Civil War historical sites and battlefields and always took one of their beloved Golden Retrievers along when possible. Frequent trips to Gettysburg prompted their relocation there in retirement. Other memorable travels included Alaska, Maine, Ireland, and Germany with surrounding countries.
Love for family and friends was most important to Jeanne. In addition to her beloved husband, Thomas, she is survived by her brother, Michael Kelley and his wife Joyce (Simpson) Kelley of Springfield, Pa.; a sister, Susan Malone and her husband James Malone of Oreland, Pa.; and her two brothers-in-law, Edward Thierolf and his wife Brenda of Gilbertsville, Pa., and Lawrence Thierolf and his wife Sandy of Marathon, Fla. She is also survived by her mother-in-law Anne Formansky Thierolf and many loving nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was predeceased by her beloved parents, John, Margaret, and stepmother, Kathleen (Hanlon) Kelley and her father-in-law Everrett Thierolf.
Her family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, October 28, 2022, in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 100 Broad St., Hilltown, PA 18927, from 10 a.m. until her Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Her interment will immediately follow the Mass at Saint James Lutheran Church Cemetery, Chalfont, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Jeanne’s name to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church at the above address or Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 455 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.fluehr.com.
