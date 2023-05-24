Though she be little, she is Mighty.
Stephanie Lynn Sheaffer, 44, entered into eternal rest, passing away peacefully on Tuesday May 23, 2023.
Born August 11, 1978, in Hanover, Pa., Stephanie attended school through Lincoln Intermediate Unit and previously attended day programs at Bell Socialization and C.A.T. She had been a resident at Skills of Central PA since 2009 and we are grateful for the care and attention she has received over the years of living there.
Stephanie’s smile and laughter lit up a room. She loved being surrounded by family and friends. Any day was a good day for Stephanie if it involved a long car ride, music and ice cream. Stephanie enjoyed shopping, bird watching and listening to music. She could often be found helping out in the kitchen or going on walks. She especially loved her adventurous outings with close friend Jess Hoover and family.
Stephanie is survived by her parents, Veronica Miller and George Reiker of Hanover, and Doug and Karen Sheaffer of East Berlin; sister and brother-in-law, Nicole and Josh DeWald; brother and sister-in-law, Andrew and Lindsey Reiker; brother, Chad Reiker; grandmother, Mary T. Miller; niece, Ella DeWald; and nephews, Tyce DeWald, Alistair Reiker and Emmett Reiker. She was loved by many aunts, uncles and cousins, and friends. She is preceded in death by grandparents, Cyril Miller Sr., Perry and Wilda Sheaffer, and Ralph and Fannie DeGroft.
She was deeply loved and will be missed by all of us.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023, at Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center Inc., 311 Broadway in Hanover. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Special Warriors Hanover Family Fitness, 1051 Carlisle St., Hanover, PA 17331 or Skills of Central PA, 600 Linden Ave., Hanover, PA 17331.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.