John Neely Teeter, a native of Gettysburg, died on July 3, 2023, in Laredo, Texas, following a short illness. He was born on May 28, 1946, in Gettysburg, and was the son of the late Daniel Edmund Teeter and Hannah Neely Teeter of Gettysburg, and the husband of Emma Gonzales. He and his wife resided in General Cepeda, Coahuila, Mexico, at his death.
John graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1964, where he played basketball and participated in chorus and school plays, among other activities. He attended Gettysburg College for two years and completed his political science degree at the University of Pennsylvania in 1968, summa cum laude. While at Penn, he was introduced to early computers in his political science studies. Upon graduation, he began a master’s degree fellowship at Michigan State University while working part time in the university’s computer lab. Within several months, he began working full time in the university computer lab and remained there for seven years. In 1977, John’s computer skills led to a position in Sacramento, Calif., where the state was beginning to implement computer processing into its Medicaid program.
John met his wife Emma in Sacramento. He, Emma and her two teenage children lived there for several years before moving to Austin, Texas, where John and Emma were married on October 16, 1979. John worked for the City of Austin in IT for two years. In 1981, he and his family moved to Monterrey, Mexico, when John accepted a computer systems analyst position with a Monterrey manufacturing company. He subsequently used his bilingual language skills in contract negotiations for the company.
In time, John decided to go into the computer business himself with a partner. The business provided computer hardware, software, and computer services to small and medium-sized businesses. He worked in sales, computer consulting and administration while his partner worked in the technical side of the business. The partnership continued for over twenty years until John’s retirement several years ago.
About twenty-five years ago, John and Emma purchased a second home in the small town of General Cepeda, located about one and one-half hours from Monterrey. Its restoration, renovation, and expansion into a spacious and comfortable traditional country home required years of planning and work. About ten years ago, they decided to make this their primary residence, retaining an apartment in Monterrey.
Throughout his life, John was avid in his interest of American politics and was a great reader of works on American history, political thought, and politics. He taught political science part time at the University of Monterrey for one-and-one-half years during their early years in Monterrey. He established a political blog to which he contributed. He accumulated a large library of books on history, politics, and many other subjects. His interests were far-ranging. He was a keen follower of Mexican and international soccer, enjoying the play of his step-grandchildren, to whom he was a devoted grandfather. He was a member of the German Club in Monterrey, a social club which met to dine and discuss the issues of the day.
John is survived by his wife, Emma, of 44 years; his stepdaughter, Constanzia, and her three children Viridiana, Estaban and Hugo; and his stepson, Raul, and his three children, Nicole, Mariana, and Victoria. His grandchildren were the delight of his life. John is also survived by three brothers, Robert Teeter (and his wife Marilyn), Samuel Teeter (and his wife Linda) and David Teeter (and his wife Dorothy).
A private interment will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Gettysburg.
