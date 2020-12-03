David Alvin Sayre, 71, of Ligonier, formerly of Gettysburg, passed away at home Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.
Born Dec. 10, 1948, in Yonkers, New York, he was the only son of the late Oscar A. and Mildred W. (Evans) Sayre. He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise A. (Seiter) Sayre on July 23, 2008, after having shared 36 years of marriage.
David is survived by his two sons: Jesse A. Sayre and wife Deserie of Mechanicsburg, and Joshua D. Sayre and wife Nellie Larsen of Pittsburgh; three grandchildren: Francis A., Renee E., and Astrid L.; and numerous cousins.
He was a graduate of Wayne High School Class of 1966, Dickinson College Class of 1970, and George Washington University Law School with a JD. He was accepted as a member of the District of Columbia Bar in 1974. He retired in 2001 from the former BNA, Inc., after many years of employment.
David was an avid history scholar and collector of miniature figures from numerous military conflicts. His interest in American history prompted him to travel to many historical sites throughout his life. He immersed himself in these topics by residing in locations rich in historical significance. He spent his retirement years sharing his knowledge with his sons and grandchildren.
A private service will be held for the family. Interment will be at Riverview Cemetery, Williamstown, W. Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Gettysburg Area Dollars for Scholars, c/o Sandy Moyer, Treasurer, 96 Twin Lakes Dr., Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, PA 15658. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomes.com.
