Ronald “Ron” A. Fryling, 64, of New Oxford, passed away on January 2, 2023, at UPMC Hanover Hospital after a brief illness.
Born July 4, 1958, in York, he was the son of the late Sarah (Mason) Fryling and the late Dr. Robert H. Fryling. Ron is survived by his stepmother, Patricia (Graveure) Fryling of New Oxford.
As the son of a Gettysburg College professor, Ron was raised amongst the college community in downtown Gettysburg. He graduated in 1976 from the Wyncote Academy, in Montgomery County, Pa. Upon graduation, Ron returned to his hometown of Gettysburg to commence what would become his lifelong career at Granite Hill Camping Resort. He quickly proved himself to be a dedicated and conscientious servant to the company and greater Granite Hill community ultimately ascending to the position of operations manager.
He was especially fond of The Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival and to this day remains the only individual to have participated in the production of all 83 Gettysburg Bluegrass Festivals. He especially enjoyed his recognized role as the bluegrass festival “Chauffeur Designate” ferrying untold numbers of artists to their various engagements in a timely fashion. He was thus well-known to many famous performers who would request his invaluable service by name time and time again. He will be dearly missed by all of the staff and guests of Granite Hill as well as the festival attendees and artists who knew and loved him and depended on him for his calm disposition and tireless service.
From an early age Ron was a car enthusiast and auto racing fan, as well as an active hunter, first with his father Robert and then with his many co-workers. He was also an animal lover who saved his most fervent affections for the many cats he adopted from Granite Hill over the years.
In addition to his stepmother, Ron is survived by his sister, Linda Smith and her husband Mike of Gettysburg; his stepsister, Vi (Graveure) Patek and her husband Mark of Nahant, Mass.; his nephew, Mac Smith and his wife Alyssa (Scott) Smith of Coatesville, Pa.; several other nieces and nephews; and his beloved cat, PJ.
Ron is also survived by his dear friends, Cyndie and Rich Winkelmann of Gettysburg, their daughters Abbie and Lily, and his extended family of co-workers, business associates, and guests of the Granite Hill Camping Resort and the Gettysburg Bluegrass Festival.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, followed by a brief funeral service officiated by the Rev. Stephen R. Herr at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. Following the service, friends and family are invited to join the Winkelmanns at the Upper Crust, 19 York St., in downtown Gettysburg. A celebration of life will be held at Granite Hill Camping Resort at a later date. A private interment will be held at the Elan Memorial Park in Bloomsburg, Pa.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
In honor of Ron and his beloved cat, PJ, contributions can be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
