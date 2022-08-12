James Robert “Bob” Wingert Jr., 90, of New Oxford, formerly of Hanover, Pa., entered God’s eternal care, Monday, August 8, 2022, at the Brethren Home with his loving sons by his side.
Born May 18, 1932, in Waynesboro, Pa., he was the son of the late James R. and Edna R. (Mentzer) Wingert.
Bob was a member of First United Methodist Church, Hanover, Pa., and Pine Creek United Methodist Church, Livingston, Mont., of which he was proud to be the lay leader.
Bob was a 1950 graduate of Waynesboro High School, attended Washington & Lee University, and graduated from Gettysburg College in 1954 with a B.A. in economics. His pride and love for both schools ran very deep.
From 1954 to 1956, Bob proudly served his country in the 101st Airborne Division of the U.S. Army, during the Korean War.
Following his military service, Bob began his career in Personnel and Labor Relations. Most notably, Bob was the director of industrial relations at Hanover Brands for nine years, before going on to become the corporate director of human resources at Dentsply International for 15 years until his retirement in 1995.
Bob proudly served as a member and past president of the South Western School District Board of Directors from 1982-1997. For his long and outstanding service, Bob was bestowed a rare honorary membership into South Western’s Alumni Association. He was also a member and past president of the Hanover Industrial Management Club (now HAMA), a former member and president of the Hanover Chamber of Commerce, and past president of the PA State ESOP Association. He was co-founder of the Hanover Area Human Resources Association and a member of Trout Unlimited.
A man of many interests, Bob enjoyed watching sports of any type and was especially devoted to attending any of his son’s or grandchildren’s games. He also loved fly fishing, landscaping and flower gardening, following politics, crossword puzzles, bird feeding, pies of any kind, and perhaps most of all, being in Montana with his family and friends. A self-taught historian, he was an avid reader of the Civil War, World War II, Western history and fiction, classic authors and biographical books of all types as well as a great lover of jazz, big band and classical music. At heart, Dad most loved just being around his family and grandkids for dinners and sports, and always found serenity when smoking his pipe during which he would share his wisdom and wit.
Bob is survived by his sons, G. Paige Wingert, Christopher T. Wingert, and Brandon S. Wingert, all of Hanover, Pa.; and a daughter, Barbara T. Burbach of Mountain View, Calif.; and nine grandchildren, Grayson Wingert, Charlie Wingert, Allison Wingert, Riley Wingert, Lindsay Morela, Nathan West, Miya Burbach, Ashlyn Roselle, and Avery Roselle. He was preceded in death by a son, James R. “Jay” Wingert III; and a sister, Mary Ann Woodard.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022, at First United Methodist Church, 200 Frederick Street, Hanover, Pa., with the Rev. Dr. Michael Brossman officiating. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. For those unable to attend the service will be livestreamed at www.kenworthyfh.com
Memorial contributions in memory of Bob may be made to Jay Wingert Key Club Memorial Award, 225 Bowman Road, Hanover, PA 17331, or online at https://southwestern.revtrak.net/dollars-for-scholars/.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, Pa., is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
